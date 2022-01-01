Young girl holds toy appeal to bring Christmas joy to Altnagelvin's Children's Unit 

Eight year old, Alicia Nash, held a toy appeal this festive period, and has since donated a large amount of toys and gifts to the Children's Unit at Altnagelvin.

The toy appeal was supported by her local community who donated gifts and held raffles to raise funds to buy gifts.

Alicia and her proud mum, Sarah Jane, delivered the toys to Altnagelvin Hospital for staff to distribute to the children.

Western Health and Social Care wrote: "Thank you, Alicia, for your donation of gifts to Our Children's Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital, from all the staff and children on the ward."

This is not Alicia's first fundraiser as she has been participating in charity work from the age of four.

Alicia also launched a toy appeal for Altnagelvin Hospital in 2019 after spending some time in hospital with severe asthma.

Speaking previously of her daughter's charity work, Alicia's mum, Sarah Jane, said: "I'm so proud of her because she really just wants to make everyone feel as happy as she did.

"It's her way of giving back to Altnagelvin and not just to the patients and their families, but to the staff as well to try and make their job a bit easier.

"They are all truly incredible and it makes a huge difference. Alicia knows what it's like to be sitting there bored stiff, so hopefully this small gesture will make some other children's days."