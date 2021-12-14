Search

14 Dec 2021

"We need to see major investment to improve rails services in the North West"

Delargy encourages public to share their views on future of all island train services

"We need to see major investment to improve rails services and connections in the North West of this island"

Delargy encourages public to share their views on future of all island train services

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Sinn Féin MLA, Pádraig Delargy, has urged people in the North West that would like better train services, to make their views known on the new All-Ireland Rail Review Strategy.

The Foyle MLA and member of the Infrastructure Committee encouraged people to take part in a public consultation on the issue.

Pádraig Delargy said: “We need to see major investment to improve rails services and connections in the North West of this island.

“Linking up all rail services on an all-island basis presents huge opportunities to grow the economy and create jobs, particularly along the Western Corridor linking Derry to Sligo and Galway and delivering a faster train service to the capital in Dublin.

“This would help unlock Derry’s potential, promote regional equality and connect us to the rest of this island with major benefits for workers and commuters.

“Alongside this, delivering first-class public transport and investing in our rail lines can help tackle the climate emergency and reduce carbon emissions. That should be the focus of transport ministers, North and South. I would encourage people to take part in the consultation.

The deadline to take part in this consultation is Friday, January 21.

Visit: www.strategicrailreview.com

Local News

