Weekend of Christmas activities begins next Friday at Guildhall

Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, has invited local families to a free festive themed event next weekend featuring Christmas entertainment and a special visit from Santa and Mrs Claus.

The Mayor's Magical Christmas event takes place in the Guildhall next weekend beginning Friday December 17.

Friday's event will be a sensory evening from 5pm – 8pm before the programme opens to the wider public on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm each day.

Mayor Warke, expressed his delight at welcoming local families back to the Guildhall: "One of the highlights for me over the entire Christmas period is my own Mayoral initiative where I am delighted to invite Mr and Mrs Claus and their busy Elves to join us in the Guildhall.

"It will feature an enchanting puppet performance of The Gingerbread Man by Banyan Theatre and fun and games with Santa's Circus Elves.

"Mrs Claus will be telling her North Pole Tales while Santa will also be taking time out from his hectic schedule at this time of the year to meet local children."

Due to limited capacity, all attendees, including parents and children in prams, must have a ticket.

Tickets for the event can be booked on a first come first served basis from Friday December 10 at DerryStrabane.com/Christmas

This weekend will also see the concluding week of the Walled City Markets at Guildhall Square.

The market offers unique handmade crafts, mouth-watering local artisan food and scrumptious, tasty treats.