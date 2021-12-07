Search

07 Dec 2021

Scaffolding crashes down and flood risks across the county as Storm Barra hits Derry

Scaffolding crashes down and flood risks across the county as Storm Barra hits Derry

he three story scaffolding has fallen onto Academy Road due to the high winds from Storm Barra

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Police and fire crews are currently dealing with fallen scaffolding at the junction of Academy Road with Rosemount Avenue in Derry.  

The three story scaffolding has fallen onto the road due to the high winds from Storm Barra. 

Traffic diversions are in place and there may be considerable disruption. In the meantime, the police are requesting the public please avoid the Rosemount area. 

There have also been reports of flooding in and around the city as police ask motorists to e careful” with multiple reports of increased surface water. 

Recycling centres across Strabane have also been closed as the council closes them in the interest of health and safety. 

A spokesperson for the council said: “The decision has been taken to close the recycling sites in the interests of the health and safety of both staff and the public. 

“This is due to the risk of flying debris during Storm Barra. They will reopened when it is deemed safe to do so.” 

Storm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 9am on Wednesday. 

