Leslie Hill was sadly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in April 2016.

Parkinson's disease is a condition that affects the brain. It causes problems like shaking and stiffness that get worse over time.

The main symptoms of the disease are shaking, slow movements and stiffness.

Treatments for Parkinson's disease include therapies to help with movement problems, medicines and sometimes brain surgery.

Parkinson's disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain. It’s not yet clear exactly why this happens.

Leslie’s first symptoms were shown in his handwriting when it was still neat but very small.

Then, in January 2016, the 51-year-old, was getting ready to go to the dentist when his left hand would not move to brush his teeth.

Leslie said: “After several attempts to brush my teeth, I realised something wasn't right. I contacted my GP and was sent to the hospital to do tests.

“I was kept in for five days and had numerous tests. It was then that I was diagnosed. My whole life came to a halt.

“Shortly after, I became a member of Parkinson's Foyle branch. I really enjoyed and appreciated the support that I got.

“I helped to organise events and helped with fundraising. I was a committee member within six months and then I was asked to become Chairman.

“It is and was such an honour, I was very pleased to be voted in. I have a vice chairman, Jackie Brolly.

“There is a committee of 11 dedicated members, nothing is a bother to them. My wife Rhonda is the secretary and Wendy Stuart is treasurer.

“We have approximately 70 members and we are all one big family.

“I have been acting Chairman since September 2017 and officially since March 2018. During my time as Chairman, we have given approximately five to six thousand pounds every year to Parkinson’s research.”

Parkinson’s Foyle Branch is a self-funded charity and they depend on the generosity of members of the public to keep the branch going.

Their mission is ‘Together we will find a cure, and improve life for everybody affected by Parkinson’s.’

Leslie continued: “We’re close to major breakthroughs. Funding the right research into the most promising treatments, we get closer to a cure every day.

“Until then, we're here for everyone affected by Parkinson’s. Fighting for fair treatment and better services. Making everyone see its real impact.

“People with Parkinson’s, scientists and supporters, fundraisers and families, carers and clinicians, all working side by side.

“We are impatient for change, we’re taking a stand, speaking out, chipping in, and playing our part.

“I cannot thank the members of the public enough as they have been tremendous. We also organise events with the money we receive to help Parkinson’s patients.

“This includes dancing to music, exercise classes, massage and reflexology classes, yoga and many more as exercise is a good medicine for Parkinson's sufferers.

“In the month of March, we hold our Annual General Meeting. Then, from April to December, we have monthly meetings.

“At our meetings, we have 40 plus members and carers and we have a guest at every one of them.

“Our meetings came to a halt in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the whole world had stopped due to this deadly virus.

“With our dedicated committee members, we rang round all of our members and kept in touch."

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke is attending the Foyle Branch’s Christmas Dinner on Friday December 3 to celebrate all the member’s efforts during this difficult period.

Leslie concluded: “I want to speak about and raise awareness for Parkinson’s because you don’t see a lot about it on the news and not many people know about this illness but, together, we will beat Parkinson’s.”