Sad passing of Danny Cooley

The late Danny Cooley.
Tributes have been paid to a well-known Derry businessman who has died.
Danny, of D Cooley Jewellers on Shipquay Street, passed away yesterday.
Announcing his death on social media, his family said: "It’s with broken hearts we announce the passing of Danny. A businessman but most importantly a family man who will be forever missed and in our hearts."
As a mark of respect, D Cooley Jewellers will be closed on Monday next November 22.
Millennium Forum will be one of many iconic buildings and landmarks to be lit in purple on Friday December 3
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.