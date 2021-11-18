Search

Forum to light up purple in support of International Day of Disabled People 

Millennium Forum will be one of many iconic buildings and landmarks to be lit in purple on Friday December 3

Nicole Lang

The Millennium Forum will be one of many iconic buildings and landmarks to be lit in purple on Friday December 3 in support of the International Day of Disabled People. 

Purple is the recognised colour associated with disability in the UK and, in participating in this annual event, organisations demonstrate their support to both the day’s celebrations and the disability community in general. 

Lisa Heaney, Access Manager of the Millennium Forum said: “We welcome the opportunity to show our support for this very worthy organisation.   

“The Millennium Forum recognises the importance of awareness surrounding events like the International Day of Disabled People and is always striving to ensure that the theatre is inclusive to all.  

“Since our first Relaxed Performance in 2013, the Forum has been leading the way in terms of accessibility by constantly working in partnership with organisations such as Disability Action to provide accessibility for all our patrons.” 

This year the theme is ‘Fighting for rights in the post-COVID era” and Disability Action are raising awareness of the challenges and barriers that disabled people have faced due to COVID-19. 

They are also acknowledging the resilience and courage that many disabled people have displayed throughout the pandemic. 
 

