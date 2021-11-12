Bishops to lead pilgrimage to Knock for televised Mass in memory of those who died during pandemic

The Bishops of Ireland will undertake a pilgrimage to the shrine in Knock this Sunday, November 14, to offer Mass for those who have been bereaved during the Covid-19 pandemic, and will offer prayers for the repose of the souls of those who have died during this time.
The bishops’ national pilgrimage is taking place in the month of November as this is the traditional time when the Catholic Church remembers especially the faithful who have departed.
Bishops will concelebrate this Mass in the Basilica of Our Lady of Knock and the liturgy will include prayers of thanksgiving for all those who selflessly sacrificed so much during the pandemic.
This Mass will be live-streamed at 3pm on www.knockshrine.ie and simultaneously broadcast on the RTÉ News Now digital television channel and online.
