12/11/2021

Two men arrested in County Derry under the Terrorism Act

Two men arrested in County Derry under the Terrorism Act

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating the suspected violent criminal activity linked to North Antrim UDA in Coleraine, have arrested two men both aged 53 under the Terrorism Act.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “The men, were arrested after their vehicle was stopped by police in the Ballycastle Road area of Coleraine shortly before 9pm last night (11 November).

 “These arrests are linked to the human rights abuses being carried out by north Antrim UDA, including range of violent incidents such as multiple shootings and violent assaults.

“We will continue to work with our partners and communities across North Antrim to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of peoples’ lives. Together we can tackle this.

 “I know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals. I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

