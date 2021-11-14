Search

14/11/2021

Mayor visit's Derry Cancer Research shop

Cheque presentation made to Mayor from Colin Graham who raised the money in a sponsored cycle run

Mayor Graham Warke with Colin Graham, cyclist, and Rae Armstrong, manager Derry Cancer Research Shop on Ferryquay Street.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, this week visited the Cancer Research shop on Derry's Ferryquay Street to be presented with a cheque for £1,120 from Colin Graham who raised the money in a sponsored cycle run from Ferryquay Street to the Giant’s Causeway.

The fundraising effort was the latest by Colin as he raised a substantial amount two years ago.

Rae Armstrong, shop manager, was delighted with the donation towards 'Stand Up for Cancer,' stressing the importance of voluntary donations especially during the pandemic.

She said: “There is scarcely a household in Northern Ireland that has not been touched in some way by cancer.'

Highlighting the quality and quantity of merchandise for sale in the shop, she added: “There are now numerous seasonal items including Christmas cards which would make an attractive Christmas present for friends and family, so you are most welcome to come in and browse at your leisure.”

Rae paid tribute to one volunteer in particular who has been with the charity for 16 years.

Mayor Graham Warke with Mary Colhoun, volunteer and Rae Armstrong, shop manager.

She said: “Some customers to the shop may not see is Ms. Mary Colhoun who beavers away in the back room, preparing and categorising all the various items donated by supporters of Cancer Research. An essential task, ensuring that goods are correctly identified and labelled.”.

Meanwhile, Rae expressed her 'sincere thanks' to all customers and supporters of the charity shop Charity Shop and wished everyone a healthy and peaceful Christmas.

