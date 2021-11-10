New development of 119 affordable houses and community facilities underway in Creggan

119 new affordable houses and new GAA facilities are under construction in the Creggan area of Derry.

The project is set to be completed next year with new GAA facilities accommodating both club and community needs.

Last year, whilst Karen Mullan was Communities Minister, Creggan was identified as an area in need of these new builds and money was allocated to the development.

Sinn Féin MLA for Derry, Pádraig Delargy, said: “A lot of people wanted to stay within their own area and couldn’t get housing within the area.

“People had grown up there, their families were there and they were really rooted in the Creggan community.



“I am delighted to see the development of 119 social and affordable homes in Creggan.



“Central to this is the community ethos. Seán Dolans GAC have worked closely with the community and created a state-of-the-art community hub for everyone to enjoy.”

Seán Dolans GAC were formed in 1942 and are the oldest GAA Club in Derry City.



Sinn Féin MLA, Conor Murphy said: “This is a prime example of sustainable community development. I’m looking forward to seeing the completion of the project and families moving in.



“It’s a great example of GAA clubs in the heart of social housing and providing facilities for communities to all blend together to provide a better and healthier living environment.”