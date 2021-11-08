"This pack will serve as a toolkit for us all and ensure our city and district is accessible and welcoming to everyone.” 

Derry City and Strabane District's Council's 'Access and Inclusion Project' have launched a new digital pack to help local businesses and cultural agencies meet the needs of people with disabilities.



The pack includes a wide range of information and advice to allow organisations to build a shared understanding of the needs of the pan disability population in the council area.



Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said: "It is an ideal opportunity for businesses and organisations to tailor their premises and services to meet the needs of those with disabilities so that they are welcoming and accommodating places for everyone to visit.



"Maximising accessibility can also have a positive impact on the businesses through increased custom so I would encourage all local organisations to consider signing up for the scheme."



Director of Business and Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Stephen Gillespie, added: "The Access and Inclusion project is an integral core project within Council as it continuously asks us to look at what more we can do to improve disabled people's quality of life and strengthen our society as a whole.



"The AIM resource pack is a sound example of collaborative working that will support businesses to create a standard to suit the needs of disabled people."

Erin McFeely, Chief Executive at Developing Healthy Communities said: "Making the spaces you manage accessible to all and inclusive of everyone isn't a chore, it's a pleasure, but it does take concerted focus and effort.



"We know there's no limit to the energy that employers in Derry City and Strabane have when it comes to building healthy, inclusive environments for their staff and customers and with this pack, they have one central resource to support them."



Chief Executive of the Millenium Forum, David McLaughlin, described the process as 'invaluable'.



Mr McLaughlin said: "This pack will serve as a toolkit for us all and ensure our city and district is accessible and welcoming to everyone.



"This partnership has been invaluable in helping us ensure we are a theatre accessible for everyone, it is more than the right thing to do."



To learn more about how your business can access the AIM pack visit derrystrabane.com/AIM

