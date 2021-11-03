Search

03/11/2021

Delargy: Primary school counselling pilot welcome but more needs to be done

Delargy: Primary school counselling pilot welcome but more needs to be done

Delargy: Primary school counselling pilot welcome but more needs to be done

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin MLA, Pádraig Delargy, has welcomed pilot funding for primary schools to deliver counselling and other mental health services but has said much more needs to be done.

Speaking following the announcement by the Education Minister, the Foyle MLA said: "Funding announced on Tuesday will support primary schools in providing much needed mental health support and counselling services in the short term.

"The evidence is clear, more and more children are presenting with mental health issues and that is why we need to move beyond a pilot project and get proper support in place in our primary schools permanently.

"The Minister's announcement will really only help schools until March but the problems facing our children and young people will remain long after that.

''I am calling on the Minister to put in place a proper plan to tackle the mental health challenges in our schools and to move beyond these short term initiatives."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media