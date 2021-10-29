“Gay was the most talented musician you could meet” 

Derry music legend, Gay McIntyre’s “remarkable life” was remembered at a funeral mass held at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry this morning.



Mr McIntyre died at home on Wednesday surrounded by his family. He was 88.



A clarinettist and alto saxophonist, McIntyre played alongside jazz greats including Nat King Cole, Acker Bilk and performed throughout Ireland and Europe for six decades.



Conducting the funeral Mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral this morning, Reverend Paul Farren said that music was McIntyre’s “greatest means of communication,” describing it as pure, beautiful and powerful.



Reverend Farren continued: “His music lifted people out of the ordinary and enabled them to experience something beyond, and often something beyond any adequate words.



“Gay was immersed in this world and the world of entertainment but that world didn’t shape him at all, he was his own man.



“He was determined and he consistently held tight to his traditional faith and values.”



Reverend Farren added that Gay was a devoted family man, dedicated to his family; to his wife Irene- “who spoiled him rotten”- to his children, and his grandchildren, whom he adored.



“If there was a bomb scare back in the day, it was the saxophone he took first,” Reverend Farren joked.



Reverend Farren continued: “He was a sociable man. He wasn’t a political man but he was completely dedicated and committed to justice.



“He wasn’t at school too long but he was the most wonderful teacher.



“Today, we give thanks to god for the gift of Gay’s remarkable life. We thank God for Gay’s wonderful talent and his generosity with that talent.”



This morning’s mass was concelebrated by Reverends Paddy O’Kane and Michael McGoldrick.



Mayor of Derry, Alderman Graham Warke, had paid tribute after the news of McIntyre’s passing earlier in the week.

He described McIntyre as an “immense talent” who “at a time when jazz wasn’t widely accessible, brought music to new audiences and he will no doubt continue to inspire new generations. His memory will live on in the music – it was his gift to the people of Derry.”