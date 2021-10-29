Search

29/10/2021

“Gay was the most talented musician you could meet” 

“Gay was the most talented musician you could meet” 

Gay McIntyre's funeral mass held this morning at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Derry music legend, Gay McIntyre’s “remarkable life” was remembered at a funeral mass held at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry this morning. 


Mr McIntyre died at home on Wednesday surrounded by his family. He was 88. 


A clarinettist and alto saxophonist, McIntyre played alongside jazz greats including Nat King Cole, Acker Bilk and performed throughout Ireland and Europe for six decades. 


Conducting the funeral Mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral this morning, Reverend Paul Farren said that music was McIntyre’s “greatest means of communication,” describing it as pure, beautiful and powerful. 


Reverend Farren continued: “His music lifted people out of the ordinary and enabled them to experience something beyond, and often something beyond any adequate words. 


“Gay was immersed in this world and the world of entertainment but that world didn’t shape him at all, he was his own man.

 
“He was determined and he consistently held tight to his traditional faith and values.” 


Reverend Farren added that Gay was a devoted family man, dedicated to his family; to his wife Irene- “who spoiled him rotten”- to his children, and his grandchildren, whom he adored. 


“If there was a bomb scare back in the day, it was the saxophone he took first,” Reverend Farren joked. 


Reverend Farren continued: “He was a sociable man. He wasn’t a political man but he was completely dedicated and committed to justice. 


“He wasn’t at school too long but he was the most wonderful teacher. 


“Today, we give thanks to god for the gift of Gay’s remarkable life. We thank God for Gay’s wonderful talent and his generosity with that talent.” 


This morning’s mass was concelebrated by Reverends Paddy O’Kane and Michael McGoldrick. 


Mayor of Derry, Alderman Graham Warke, had paid tribute after the news of McIntyre’s passing earlier in the week.

He described McIntyre as an “immense talent” who “at a time when jazz wasn’t widely accessible, brought music to new audiences and he will no doubt continue to inspire new generations. His memory will live on in the music – it was his gift to the people of Derry.” 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media