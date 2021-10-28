Search

28/10/2021

Derry airport announces new Loganair flights to Edinburgh  

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

City of Derry Airport will begin a new route to Edinburgh Airport with airline, Loganair. 


The new 55-minute direct service between Derry and Edinburgh launches May 17 next year and will initially operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. 


During the peak summer months, more flight times will be available with additional flights on Thursdays and Saturdays. 


Fares will start from £53.99 one-way with just under 50 seats per flight. 


Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Keeping people connected is a key driver for us and launching this route further strengthens our network across the UK while developing our partnerships with each airport. 


“Offering greater choice, we now operate services from City of Derry to Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Stanstead and Liverpool, with further onward connections to the Highlands and Islands, benefiting business and leisure travellers alike.” 


Steve Frazer, Chief Executive of City of Derry Airport welcomed the new route announcement: “We are delighted to welcome the Edinburgh route to the Loganair network from City of Derry Airport.  Improving connectivity is key to strengthening our frequency to key business routes in support of the North West’s regional development plans.

 
“We are experiencing a high demand for leisure, visiting friends and family and as tourism is growing element of our economy, we see this as a great opportunity to connect both cities and regions.  We look forward to also welcoming inbound visitors to the Walled City." 


Reservations for Loganair’s newly launched service between Edinburgh and City of Derry Airport can be made at loganair.co.uk 

