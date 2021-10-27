Sinn Féin propose workplace mental health first aid training

Sinn Féin are to bring a motion before Derry City and Strabane District Council that, if successful, will lead to training to ensure dedicated mental health first aiders are available in local workplaces.



Commenting on the proposal, Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley urged all parties to back the plan.



Councillor McGinley said: “Providing mental health first aid training will be a vital resource to help people spot the triggers and signs of mental health issues and to have the confidence to step in and the knowledge to help.



“If passed, my motion will commit the council to sourcing training in order to have a mental health first aider in each workplace to support staff and promote mental well-being.



“The council will work with local businesses across the city and district towards this goal and I would hope that all parties could support this initiative.



“There isn’t a family in this city that hasn’t been touched in some way by mental health related issues so we need to make this a priority for the council and wider government, particularly as we emerge from a pandemic that will only exacerbate the mental health problems that many people face.”



The rates of mental illness in NI are higher than any other region in the UK; and at least 25% higher than in England.