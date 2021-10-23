Search

23/10/2021

Families return home after Derry security alert ends

Suspicious device declared an elaborate hoax

Reporter:

staff reporter

A security alert in the Skeoge area of Derry has ended.
Police were called to the Beragvale area this morning following the discovery of a suspicious object.

It was declared an elorate hoax following an examination by Ammunition Technical Officers (bomb squad)..

A number of residents who were moved from there homes have returned and cordons lifted.

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Galbraith said: “ “I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe. 
“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 788 of 23/10/21.”

Sgt Galbraith said information could also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

