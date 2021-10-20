Police appealing for anyone who believes they had their drink spiked while out in Derry city-centre last weekend to contact them 

Police were called out to the Foyle Street area of Derry on Saturday October 16 where a teenage girl was taken to hospital after her drink was believed to have been spiked.



The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and transported the young girl to Altnegelvin Hospital for treatment.



Inspector McManus said: “We are aware of a related post on social media, which states that several individuals had their drinks spiked in the city during the weekend.



“Drink spiking can, of course, result in the most serious of harm. I’m keen to encourage the individuals, and indeed anyone who believes they have been the victim of drink spiking to make a report to the police by contacting 101”



Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Sinead McLaughlin MLA said: “I’m petrified for those women. I am the mother of two young women and it’s always something that I’ve been afraid of, I'm always telling my girls to be aware when they're out in the evening, and that’s not entirely fair; because you’re putting the onus on your daughters.



“It really is something that we all as parents need to be concerned about.



“We have to believe young women when they tell us this. When we get contacted in our office, I don’t question those that have come to me with this because they have obviously experienced something really unique to them.



“This was not a normal night out. This is not just a few drinks. They were left feeling shaken and vulnerable. They had symptoms of nausea, they lost their balance, they lost their visual sense.



“It really is a very, very scary thing to happen."



She added on her Twitter: “Recent reports of drink spiking are concerning & frankly frightening.



“I'll be raising it in my meeting with the PSNI this week and have asked the Justice Minister to review legislation.



“Bars must also take this very seriously and consider measures that could help make venues safer.”