08/10/2021

Four men arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee released

Men released pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service

BREAKING: Two men charged with murder of Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee was murdered in Derry on April 18, 2019

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Four men arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in 2019 have been released.

The men aged 36, 39, 45 and 63-years-old were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday. 

The Police Service of Northern Ireland say the men have been released pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of the journalist who was shot during rioting in the Creggan area of the city. A further five men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

