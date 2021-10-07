Search

07/10/2021

Derry named rainiest city in UK 

Derry sees more rainfall than any other UK city according to a recent study

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Derry has just received some delightful news as we come into the winter months, the city sees more rainfall than any other city in the UK.  


According to findings by Budget Direct’s World rain index, Derry is the wettest city in the UK with 147 days of rainfall every year. 


That’s 41.3% of the year with soaking feet and drenched hairdos. 


Inverness, Preston and Liverpool took second, third and fourth place respectively seeing around 141 days of rain each. 


Not impartial to a rainy day, the city has also surpassed the likes of Glasgow which sees on average, half the month filled with rainy days. 


Derry also overtook Manchester- a city often crowned the rainiest in the UK- which didn’t even make the top ten. 


We must count our blessings as Colombia sees a staggering 258 rainy days a year. 


However, if you are completely fed up of the rain- and no doubt 130 of those 147 rainy days lie in the season ahead- head to Bahrain or Qatar. 


These two countries only see ten days of rain every year.  


But if you like the rain, and love a dance in a puddle or two, you’re in the perfect spot.  

