Derry people invited to share their Happy Places in new calendar

As 2021 draws to an end, Derry City and Strabane District Council have launched a competition for members of the older community to submit a photo or a piece of art to feature in a new Calendar for 2022.

The 'Your Happy Place' calendar is based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing and Council is encouraging entries from residents aged 65+years within the area to reflect and capture what Your Happy Place means to them. This could be in the form of a photograph of a favourite place from within the council area, or perhaps a piece of art which reflects a place of happiness.

Speaking at the launch, Seamus Ward, Health of Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement, Western Health & Social Care Trust said: "The Western Trust is committed to working in partnership with stakeholders to establish the district as a place where our older citizens can live active and engaged lives. 'Your Happy Place' is one such initiative where we are working collaboratively with our partners to promote positive ageing and I am delighted to support it."

A panel of judges will consider all entries submitted, selecting an overall winner from the council area as well as a number of other entries to be included in the 2022 Your Happy Place calendar.

Where possible entries to the competition should be e-mailed before the closing date of October 15 to agefriendly@derrystrabane.com confirming that the person is aged 65+ years.

Postal entries can be submitted to Age Friendly Co-ordinator, DC&SCD, 98 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7NN. Anyone considering submitting an art piece as part of this competition is encouraged to take a photo of their artistic piece and submit the image so that they retain the original version as entries can't be returned. Anyone considering entering should also note that images of people are not eligible for entry in this competition.