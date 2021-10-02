New scheme offers entrepreneurs a 'Launch Pad' to success

There's still time for budding entrepreneurs to avail of a fantastic start up business package worth £10,000 as part of the new Start Up Launch Pad North West Initiative.

Derry City and Strabane District Council, in partnership with the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and the Inner City Trust, are offering two local entrepreneurs the chance to launch their business with full wrap around support as they embark on their new enterprise.

The package includes support with the development of a business plan under the Go For It programme and two days of tailored mentor support under the BIG programme.

Other benefits include a city centre office space for one year at the Chamber of Commerce building valued at over £4,500, a £500 grant for business digital equipment, one to one mentor support and access to the Chamber's IT network and peer support.

Council's Head of Business, Kevin O'Connor, said it was a major opportunity for fledgling companies to get their idea off the ground.

He said: “Start-Up Launch Pad North West is the ideal chance for anyone with a business idea to take the next step with the additional security of first class mentoring support from those who have already found success in the business world.

“Entrants will also have the benefit of a city centre premises and equipment for their first year as they get established, so they can focus all their resources on launching and developing their new enterprise. We're looking for some bold and creative ideas which will really benefit the local economy in terms of export and commercial potential. Derry and Strabane are brimming with talent, so I hope this opportunity will inspire some diverse and exciting entries.”

Paul Clancy, CEO of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, added: “The Chamber is delighted to support this initiative. The offer of 12 months free office space, mentoring and access to our extensive business networks will be invaluable to a successful business start-up. This supports our Chamber Mission Statement - helping your business succeed in a successful North West.”

Eligible candidates must be committed to starting a new business or have started a business and have been trading for less than one year. The winning businesses must have conducted market research and believe they have the ability to positively impact on the economy of Derry and Strabane.

The closing date for applications is 12noon on Friday 22nd October and short listed candidates will be asked to deliver a Dragons Den style pitch on Friday 12th November with winners announced on Friday 19th November.

For further application details as well as more information on the full range of business support services available through Council visit derrystrabane.com/business.