“The elderly community needs these services, Covid has caused a lot of social isolation.” 

In May this year, The Rosemont Resource Centre opened the doors of its brand-new building, funded by the Department for Communities.



Since then, they have hosted a range of activities and events and provided supportive services to those who need it within the community, particularly the elderly.



Jean Martin, Project Manager at the centre says the services are vital to the community, especially the elderly community, “Covid has caused a lot of social isolation within the elderly community. A lot of older people feel left behind.



“The world is changing and so much is online. We are hoping to support as many older people as we can, even if they just need a pint of milk or a friendly face to talk to.”



The centre is currently carrying out a pilot scheme called ‘Good Morning Rosemount,’ in conjunction with St Joseph’s Secondary School.



The pilot scheme has various programmes which include a Walking Group every Monday night at 6pm, Chair Aerobics which starts 8 October at 10am and Art Therapy which will begin Thursday 7 October at 10am.



The centre is also hoping to support those applying for the £100 High Street Voucher Scheme who do not have the means to apply online.



Jean continued: “We are in the process of establishing a Men’s Group, a Ladies Group, Mediation Sessions, Reflexology and restorative yoga.



“We have our community gym, gardening project, Mental Health and Well-being support, and Slimming World on Saturdays with Shelly McLaughlin.



“Everything we do is subject to funding but there is so much potential here. We haven’t scratched the surface at what we can do here, we want to support as many people as we can.



“I would like to thank the Department for Communities local officers for their support, encouragement and determination.”



If you are interested in taking part in any of the programmes or would like further information contact the office on 02871 282829.