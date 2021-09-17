Rhythm of the Dance returns to the Derry stage

Derry’s Millennium Forum will see three performances of a new production of audience favourite, Rhythm of the Dance.



After 18 months enforced closure due to the pandemic, Rhythm of the Dance will take to the Millennium Forum’s stage for three jam packed shows.



Over the weekend beginning Friday 24 September, the Irish classic will make its return to the stage with original cast as well as some new faces.



Rhythm Of The Dance has brought audiences around the world to their feet for over 22 years.



The show is set to feature world class musicians and star vocalists playing live on stage and a host of world champion dancers.



Dane McKiernan, the Creative Director and Choreographer of the show and the male lead said he cannot wait to feel the energy of an audience again as they perform a show he created during lockdown.



The show will follow the traditional story and essence of its roots with a modern edge and style that we see in urban Ireland today.



David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, said: “I am thrilled to re-open the Millennium Forum to this wonderful, brand new, version of Rhythm Of The Dance.



“It has been an exceptionally long period of enforced closure for us due to the pandemic and there have been many dark times for our theatre and industry.



“When the house lights go down, the main auditorium quiets in anticipation and the curtain rises on Friday evening for this show, I will breathe a huge sigh of relief.”



Friday 24 September is sold out but some tickets are still available for Saturday 25 September



To purchase tickets visit: https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/rhythm-of-the-dance-2/ or call in to the Box Office at Millennium Forum