15/09/2021

Derry man hikes Mount Errigal barefoot for charity

Gerard Ward walked up and down Mount Errigal barefoot in aid of charity

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Gerard Ward has climbed the tallest peak in Donegal, Mount Errigal, barefoot to raise funds for local charities, Older People North West and Foyle Prevention. 


The 34-year-old said: “This time two months ago there was a missing person post put up on Facebook and a lot of people gave their time to go out and search for me. 


“A lot has changed since then and I just want to do my bit to raise some money for charities that do a lot of work saving lives and helping people in my community.”


On 11th September, Gerard walked up the 751-metre mountain and back down with no protection on his feet. 


He has since raised over £1400 for the charities, smashing his £1000 goal. 


Gerard continued: “I have been given help from some of the most unexpected places during my journey and I just want to give something back to the community.  


“Thanks to everyone who donated and came down to do Errigal on Saturday. Feet are a bit sore now but all for a good cause.” 


To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mount-errigal-barefoot?qid=1963b649d2e4bf515d1127f0776cf7e9 
 

