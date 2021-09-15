Derry man hikes Mount Errigal barefoot for charity

Gerard Ward walked up and down Mount Errigal barefoot in aid of charity
Gerard Ward has climbed the tallest peak in Donegal, Mount Errigal, barefoot to raise funds for local charities, Older People North West and Foyle Prevention.
The 34-year-old said: “This time two months ago there was a missing person post put up on Facebook and a lot of people gave their time to go out and search for me.
“A lot has changed since then and I just want to do my bit to raise some money for charities that do a lot of work saving lives and helping people in my community.”
On 11th September, Gerard walked up the 751-metre mountain and back down with no protection on his feet.
He has since raised over £1400 for the charities, smashing his £1000 goal.
Gerard continued: “I have been given help from some of the most unexpected places during my journey and I just want to give something back to the community.
“Thanks to everyone who donated and came down to do Errigal on Saturday. Feet are a bit sore now but all for a good cause.”
To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mount-errigal-barefoot?qid=1963b649d2e4bf515d1127f0776cf7e9
