14/09/2021

Mayor to host 'Supercar Sunday' for charity

The Mayor, Graham Warke pictured at Guildhall Square with motor enthusiasts Gary McCaul and Keith Gamble and their cars.

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

The event will see some of the world's most exciting supercars on display in Derry’s city centre in aid of charity. 
 
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, is set to host the event which will take place on Sunday 3rd October between 12 and 4pm. 
 
'The Mayor's Supercar Sunday' will be supported by car enthusiasts Gary McCaul and Keith Gamble as they will bring up to 15 cars. 

The display of luxury cars will include supercars such as Lamborghinis, Ferrari and McLarens together with American Muscle cars such as Corvette and the Ford Mustang. 


All the cars will be driven to Guildhall Square and Harbour Square for the public to get up close and personal with the luxury vehicles. 
 
The event is being held to raise funds for his Mayor's charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, and attendees will be invited on the day to donate to the charity, which supports and empowers children and young people with Down syndrome from birth to adulthood. 
 
Mayor Warke said: "I'm really looking forward to this event at the start of October and having got a sneak peek of some of the cars that will be on display I can safely say this is something not to be missed. 
"We've all seen the Lamborghinis and Mustangs on TV and in films, but this is an opportunity to get a close-up look at these magnificent cars. 
 
"I can guarantee that it will be fun for all the family. It's not often that you get to see so many of these supercars all in one spot, so make sure you call down on Sunday 3rd October and have a look. 
 
"This is all in aid of my chosen Mayor's charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, who do fantastic work in this city and district. All donations will be hugely appreciated, and all proceeds collected on the day will go directly to helping FDST." 
 
 Donations can be made on the day to Foyle Down Syndrome Trust or you can donate online at https://bit.ly/MWCharity 
 
 

