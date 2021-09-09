Search

09/09/2021

“Nicole has lost all her independence and quality of life”

The family of a young Derry woman, who suffers from FND, are fundraising for her to receive specialist treatment in London.

“Nicole has lost all her independence and quality of life”

Nicole has suffered from FND for almost five years

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Nicole McDermott, 28, has been battling Functional Neurological Disorder for almost five years. 

Unfortunately, Nicole’s condition has significantly deteriorated over the last year. 


Nicole needs help with daily tasks that we all take for granted. She relies on a wheelchair, she has lost her sight, she has limited speech and takes numerous seizures, absents, tremors and suffers chronic pain on a daily basis. 


Nicole and her family continue to seek professional help for her condition. However, due to the obscure nature of the disorder, with professionals continuing to learn about FND, there is not a wide range of help available. 


Ciaran McDermott, Nicole’s husband explained: “FND is a disease which affects the functioning of the nervous system and how the brain and body send and receive signals. 


“It is more prevalent than MS or Parkinson’s disease but the stigma means people wait years for diagnosis and the proper treatment. This leads to worsening symptoms and distress for the patient and their families.” 


Due to Nicole’s current condition, she needs to be seen by a specialist in the field. 


Ciaran said: “Brain and Mind, based in London, specialise in neurological neurology, neuropsychiatry and interdisciplinary rehabilitation therapies. 


“Professor Mark Edwards is a neurologist who specialises in FND and studies how the brain controls movement and how abnormalities of movement occur in people with neurological illness. 


“Professor Edwards has agreed to access Nicole in his clinic in London, privately. She will get an assessment followed by a rehabilitation and recovery plan.” 


Nicole’s family have started a GoFund me page which has raised over £5,000 of their £15,000 goal. 


Ciaran added: “Nicole is a much-loved girl. Nicole deserves a quality of life, so please donate. All donations, big or small, will help and we will appreciate it greatly.” 


The money raised will be used to cover the cost of the assessment, rehabilitation and a recovery plan for Nicole. It will also go towards the travel costs and accommodation for Nicole and her family members who need to travel with her. 


To donate to help Nicole and her family visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicole-mc-dermott?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR03Q9z7SU0k8EFyIcyAizHvzwqEFDXYU3CGzq8YWjoz3iw7x5hA1bzbEIE 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media