“Nicole has lost all her independence and quality of life”

Nicole McDermott, 28, has been battling Functional Neurological Disorder for almost five years.

Unfortunately, Nicole’s condition has significantly deteriorated over the last year.



Nicole needs help with daily tasks that we all take for granted. She relies on a wheelchair, she has lost her sight, she has limited speech and takes numerous seizures, absents, tremors and suffers chronic pain on a daily basis.



Nicole and her family continue to seek professional help for her condition. However, due to the obscure nature of the disorder, with professionals continuing to learn about FND, there is not a wide range of help available.



Ciaran McDermott, Nicole’s husband explained: “FND is a disease which affects the functioning of the nervous system and how the brain and body send and receive signals.



“It is more prevalent than MS or Parkinson’s disease but the stigma means people wait years for diagnosis and the proper treatment. This leads to worsening symptoms and distress for the patient and their families.”



Due to Nicole’s current condition, she needs to be seen by a specialist in the field.



Ciaran said: “Brain and Mind, based in London, specialise in neurological neurology, neuropsychiatry and interdisciplinary rehabilitation therapies.



“Professor Mark Edwards is a neurologist who specialises in FND and studies how the brain controls movement and how abnormalities of movement occur in people with neurological illness.



“Professor Edwards has agreed to access Nicole in his clinic in London, privately. She will get an assessment followed by a rehabilitation and recovery plan.”



Nicole’s family have started a GoFund me page which has raised over £5,000 of their £15,000 goal.



Ciaran added: “Nicole is a much-loved girl. Nicole deserves a quality of life, so please donate. All donations, big or small, will help and we will appreciate it greatly.”



The money raised will be used to cover the cost of the assessment, rehabilitation and a recovery plan for Nicole. It will also go towards the travel costs and accommodation for Nicole and her family members who need to travel with her.



To donate to help Nicole and her family visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicole-mc-dermott?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR03Q9z7SU0k8EFyIcyAizHvzwqEFDXYU3CGzq8YWjoz3iw7x5hA1bzbEIE