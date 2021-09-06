Young Derry man fighting for his life raising funds for treatment in Mexico

Derry man, Leslie Smyth, has a rare type of cancer which he has been battling for almost half of his life.

The 41-year-old was first diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in 2002 and is fundraising so he can receive lifesaving treatment in Mexico.

Leslie explained: “I had surgery and radiotherapy, and my condition remained stable. Fast-forward to 2017, when I became very ill, and it was discovered I had a tumour in my brain, and also my left lung.

“I had brain surgery followed by open chest surgery, four months later. The surgeries were a success, and again things were stable, until summer 2020. More tumours were found in my lung. So again, I had more surgery, where my full lower lobe of my left lung was removed.

“Recovery was harder that time round. My seizures and off days were more frequent. There was some activity showing in my brain scans, albeit not cancerous, my oncologist wanted to get to the bottom of it. So, I was referred to a neurologist. A series of tests and scans later, it was determined that I had suffered a stroke.”

The neurologist felt the next move would be to look at Leslie’s heart. It was then that two, large tumours were found in his heart, in the middle of the two main chambers.

This diagnosis was beyond the capabilities of Belfast so Leslie turned towards treatments across the water. He was assessed by top hospitals in the USA.

Sadly, doctors there also felt it was too risky to operate.

The only other option was radiotherapy. Leslie underwent ten days, back-to-back, of intense radiotherapy treatment, which was completed on 25th May.

Recently, Leslie received a phone call to inform him that the radiotherapy has not been successful and the tumours in both his lungs and heart have continued to grow and there is nothing more they can do.

Determined not to give up, Leslie began researching alternative therapies to try and prolong his life.

Leslie has found a clinic in Mexico, called Hope4cancer, that specialise in alternative, non-toxic, treatments. “Their patient testimonials and statistics are amazing and I have real faith in what they do. I have to give it a shot, I have to try and make it out there,” he said.

“I am a proud man, who loves life, loves his family and I am ready to fight this and give everything I’ve got. I have a wife who I love dearly, we will be married ten years in September. I want to be here for the next ten.

“I have two daughters that I want to see grow up, help guide through difficult times, make memories with and, hopefully one day, walk down the aisle.

“However, it costs a hell of a lot of money and, I cannot do this without help. That is why I have set up my GoFund me page.



“I know it is a difficult time for everyone at the minute, but honestly, if there is anything you can donate, even one pound, it will make a difference. Every donation, no matter how small, will be so greatly appreciated.”

Leslie has already raised nearly £90,000 of his £100,000 target.

Emma, Leslie’s wife, says they are so grateful for the support so far, “We are so humbled and appreciative of everyone’s donations and help. We have enough money for our first try out there, but Covid is making it difficult, there is a lot of red tape to get through.

“There are no direct flights to Mexico and we are flying from a red country on America’s Covid list. Leslie is also not medically fit to hotel quarantine with no access to medical care when we get back.

“We are determined to get out there. Mexico is ready for us and we are ready to go. We are in contact with people and there are lines of communication that can be opened so that we can go as soon as possible.

“It is disheartening for us to get this far and now this is what we are up against. We just hope it all comes through for us.”

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme. com/f/help-prolong-leslies- life?utm_campaign=p_cp+share- sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_ all&utm_source=customer