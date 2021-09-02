Phased post-lockdown return for students at Derry school

A phased return to post-lockdown schooling has been the mantra at St Cecilia’s College in Derry as the new school year got underway this week.

With Covid-19 regulations in place, principal Martine Mulhern, has brought in a staggered return for the girls heading back to class at the Creggan-based school.

Those in Years 11 and 13 came in to open their textbooks last Tuesday, Years 8, 12 and 14 are in today, Year 10 tomorrow, with every other pupil starting school next Monday.

Year 8 pupils are those making the big jump from primary to secondary school and as Mrs Mulhern stated, the process of settling those children into their new school had already begun.

She said: “We had all our Year 8 pupils in all last week. They spent the week participating at our summer scheme where they were doing arts and crafts and getting to know each other.

“They’ve just had an absolute ball and loved looking around the school and tomorrow (Thursday) they come into the school for real with their new uniforms on.

“Last week’s scheme was very well attended. I think every child that could have been here was here.”

With regard to the phased return for all pupils, Mrs Mulhern added: “We’ve done this to give the pupils a little time to remind themselves of the procedures put in place such as the one-way system which we probably didn’t use well enough last year because it was only the senior girls who were moving around the building.

“While pupils are in their 'bubbles,' they are now moving 'bubbles' so they are not stuck in the one classroom all day and can move to other classrooms while within their own 'bubbles'.”

She concluded: “We’ve taken the time to make sure the girls can feel comfortable and safe before we do the return of everyone back into the building.”