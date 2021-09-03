Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Construction of new look Meenan Square not expected to begin until next year

Construction of new look Meenan Square not expected to begin until next year

Multi-million pound development to start in Derry's Bogside next year.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Construction of a multi-million pound development in Derry's Bogside is not expected begin until next year.


The £11 million project at Meenan Square includes new houses, retail units, community and youth facilities and licensed premises.


The demolition of buildings on the site at the junction of Westland Street and Lecky Road was completed in the middle of last month.


The project is being funded by The Executive Office - as part of its Urban Villages Programme - the Department of Communities and the Apex Housing Association which, as delivery partner, will oversee all construction on site.


Builders are expected to move on to the site early-to-mid next year and it’s anticipated the work will be completed by March/April 2024.


Iona Enterprises, a local social economic development agency, is the project promoter.


It’s understood eight new social housing units will be built as part of the regeneration scheme.


A purpose-built youth hub will be located in the centre of the redeveloped site. Retail and social economy units and licensed premises will front Westland Street.

As part of the plan, Dove House - which provides a wide range of services to communities across the city - will relocate to the new site.


The redevelopment has been widely welcomed by locals and politicians.
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media