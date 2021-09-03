Construction of new look Meenan Square not expected to begin until next year

Construction of a multi-million pound development in Derry's Bogside is not expected begin until next year.



The £11 million project at Meenan Square includes new houses, retail units, community and youth facilities and licensed premises.



The demolition of buildings on the site at the junction of Westland Street and Lecky Road was completed in the middle of last month.



The project is being funded by The Executive Office - as part of its Urban Villages Programme - the Department of Communities and the Apex Housing Association which, as delivery partner, will oversee all construction on site.



Builders are expected to move on to the site early-to-mid next year and it’s anticipated the work will be completed by March/April 2024.



Iona Enterprises, a local social economic development agency, is the project promoter.



It’s understood eight new social housing units will be built as part of the regeneration scheme.



A purpose-built youth hub will be located in the centre of the redeveloped site. Retail and social economy units and licensed premises will front Westland Street.

As part of the plan, Dove House - which provides a wide range of services to communities across the city - will relocate to the new site.



The redevelopment has been widely welcomed by locals and politicians.

