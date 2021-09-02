Search our Archive

02/09/2021

For sale: three-bedroom town house on the outskirts of Derry

For sale: three-bedroom town house on the outskirts of Derry

14 Coneyburrow, Strathfoyle, Derry

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

14 Coneyburrow, Strathfoyle, Derry

This three-bedroom, end townhouse would make the perfect first time buyer home.

Comprising of a living room, kitchen/diner,three bedrooms (one with an ensuite), a bathroom and south facing garden with decking area.

Located in Strathfoyle, close to many local amenities, schools and just a 10 minute drive to the city, it is for sale at offers around £137,000.

HALLWAY

PVC door to hallway. Laminate floor.

LIVING ROOM

56' 9" x 40' 8"  Carpet floor, understairs storage cup board, open fire with tile hearth and inlay and wooden surround. Double doors leading to kitchen/diner.

KITCHEN/DINER

53' 5" x 27' 6" (16.3m x 8.4m) Lino flooring, high and low level units, 1 1/2 stainless steel sink and drainer, electric hob and oven with integrated extractor above, plumbed for fridge/freezer and washing  machine. Sliding PVC door to rear patio.

LANDING

Carpet stairs and hallway, shelved hotpress, roofspace storage.

BEDROOM 1

42'7" x 27' Carpet floor and ensuite. Ensuite: Lino flooring, low flush WC, pedestal hand wash basin, electric shower unit with folding door, extractor fan.

BATHROOM

Lino flooring, low flush WC, pedestal hand wash basin, wall mounted storage, panel bath and extractor fan.

BEDROOM 2

36'1"  x  27' 10" Carpet, built-in sliding, mirror door wardrobe.

BEDROOM

326' 2" x 24' 11" Carpet.

OUTSIDE

Front and side lawn. Enclosed rear decking area which achieves sun all day long. 

For further information and appointment to view, contact the selling agent: Eddie O'Connor Estate Agents, 43 Carlisle Road, Derry. Telephone 028 712 62366.

Email sales@eocestateageagents.com or info@eocestateageagents.com 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media