For sale: three-bedroom town house on the outskirts of Derry

14 Coneyburrow, Strathfoyle, Derry
This three-bedroom, end townhouse would make the perfect first time buyer home.
Comprising of a living room, kitchen/diner,three bedrooms (one with an ensuite), a bathroom and south facing garden with decking area.
Located in Strathfoyle, close to many local amenities, schools and just a 10 minute drive to the city, it is for sale at offers around £137,000.
HALLWAY
PVC door to hallway. Laminate floor.
LIVING ROOM
56' 9" x 40' 8" Carpet floor, understairs storage cup board, open fire with tile hearth and inlay and wooden surround. Double doors leading to kitchen/diner.
KITCHEN/DINER
53' 5" x 27' 6" (16.3m x 8.4m) Lino flooring, high and low level units, 1 1/2 stainless steel sink and drainer, electric hob and oven with integrated extractor above, plumbed for fridge/freezer and washing machine. Sliding PVC door to rear patio.
LANDING
Carpet stairs and hallway, shelved hotpress, roofspace storage.
BEDROOM 1
42'7" x 27' Carpet floor and ensuite. Ensuite: Lino flooring, low flush WC, pedestal hand wash basin, electric shower unit with folding door, extractor fan.
BATHROOM
Lino flooring, low flush WC, pedestal hand wash basin, wall mounted storage, panel bath and extractor fan.
BEDROOM 2
36'1" x 27' 10" Carpet, built-in sliding, mirror door wardrobe.
BEDROOM
326' 2" x 24' 11" Carpet.
OUTSIDE
Front and side lawn. Enclosed rear decking area which achieves sun all day long.
For further information and appointment to view, contact the selling agent: Eddie O'Connor Estate Agents, 43 Carlisle Road, Derry. Telephone 028 712 62366.
Email sales@eocestateageagents.com or info@eocestateageagents.com
