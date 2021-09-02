Roots Art Festival celebrates the growth of street and urban art

Seven new pieces of street art will be on view across Derry over the coming days as a street and contempoary mural festival makes a welcome return to the city.

UV Arts, the local not-for-profit creative social enterprise and the team behind the Derry Girls, Factory Girls and Dalai Lama murals in Derry, have renamed and rebranded the event as Roots Street Art.

The return coincides with the launch of a brand new urban arts gallery.

Taking place from today until Sunday,. UV Arts are celebrating the city’s deep rooted Irish connections from around the world.

Roots - Street Art Festival, will welcome seven new pieces of street art across the city, aiming to connect with the seven gates of the beautiful Derry walls and offer a colourful juxtaposition against the city’s historic built heritage.

Karl Porter, director at UV Arts, said: “As a nation, Ireland's diaspora spans continents, with our roots running deep within the creative scene on an international level.

“The festival will seek to highlight those roots, featuring some of the most famous and most recognised street artists from around the world.

“All of which descend from Celtic origins, with some even tracing their lineage back to the North West.”

Coinciding with the festival and in partnership with Inner City Trust, UV Arts will also launch the UV Arts Urban Arts Gallery this month, situated within the Garden of Reflection on Bishop Street.

The new gallery will host a series of Urban Art exhibitions, classes and be the base for a brand new Street Art podcast with interviews from some of the country’s most well-known artists.

Karl said using creativity and street art, Roots Street Art Festival would aim to help support both the local community and the local economy.

“We have all experienced a pretty tough 18 months but I think we have the opportunity now to work together and bring about a shift in the dynamics of public space.

“Over the last year, we have been using our city’s outside spaces more and taking advantage of walking routes and greenways within the local area.

“We’ve noticed large numbers of local and international tourists in the city, so what better way to engage them than by providing a free open air art gallery in the streets of the city.”

He concluded: “The potential economic impact of our event will help aid the regeneration in a post covid city centre encouraging the public to dander around our beautiful streets while taking in the abundance of creativity and art.”