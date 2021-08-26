Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald in Derry today for talks about the future of the party after a turbulent few months

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will visit Derry today for discussions about the continued restructuring of the party in the city.

There have been major splits within Sinn Fein locally following changes made by the party's leadership in the wake of recent poor election results in Derry.

The most high profile of these changes involved Foyle Sinn Fein MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan being asked to step aside from their Stormont roles.

It was revealed this week that the two women will not be returning to the Northern Ireland Assembly next month after the summer break.

Instead, they will both take up new roles within the party.

Sinn Fein are deciding on potenital replacements for Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan.

A final decision will be taken at a selection convention in Derry on September 8, with the new MLAs expected to take their seats when Stormont returns on September 13.

As part of the local restructuring of Sinn Fein, it is understood that a number of senior party members have also stood down from manage- ment roles.

Announcing details of the new roles for Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan, Ms McDonald this week praised the contribution of both women to Sinn Fein.

“Karen and Martina have now told me it is their intention to step away from the Assembly before the beginning of the new term, which starts on September 13th.

“They will continue to play a leading role in the development of the party nationally and at regional level in theNorth West.

“Martina Anderson will be taking on a new international role for the party in Europe promoting the case for Irish unity.

“Martina will draw on her vast experience as a former Executive minister, and MEP, where she helped lead the fight against Brexit to ensure that the all-island economy and Good Friday Agreement would be protected and there would be no hardening of the border.

“Karen Mullan, who has a long track record in community development, in education and health as well as years of experience as an elected representative, will be taking on a new regional role in the North West strengthening cross-border co-ordination between the party’s TDs, MLAs, MPs and council groups.

“I thank them, and their families who have supported them as public repre- sentatives, for their hard work and commitment to the people of Derry and the North West as we all work collectively to rebuild the party and advance the cause of Irish unity in the city.”

The Sinn Fein leader said procedures to select replacements for the two Foyle MLAs will begin this week.

“I will be in Derry this Thursday 26th August for a series of engagements and that night nominations will open to select candidates to represent the Foyle constituency.

“Nominations will remain open until 5th September and a selection convention will be held in Derry on 8th September in time for those selected to take their seats in the Assembly on September 13th at the beginning of the new sitting.

“This is an exciting and historic opportunity for republicans to come forward and help drive the process of reorganisation and change in Derry and across Ireland as Sinn Féin is on the cusp of leading government, north and south, and of achieving a referendum on Irish Unity.”