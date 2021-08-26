Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald in Derry today for talks about the future of the party after a turbulent few months

Nominations now open for local MLA candidates

Mary Lou McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will visit Derry today for discussions about the continued restructuring of the party in the city.

There have been major splits within Sinn Fein locally following changes made by the party's leadership in the wake of recent poor election results in Derry.

The most high profile of these changes involved Foyle Sinn Fein MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan being asked to step aside from their Stormont roles.

It was revealed this week that the two women will not be returning to the Northern Ireland Assembly next month after the summer break.

Instead, they will both take up new roles within the party.

Sinn Fein are deciding on potenital replacements for Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan.

A final decision will be taken at a selection convention in Derry on September 8, with the new MLAs expected to take their seats when Stormont returns on September 13.

As part of the local restructuring of Sinn Fein, it is understood that a number of senior party members have also stood down from manage- ment roles.

Announcing details of the new roles for Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan, Ms McDonald this week praised the contribution of both women to Sinn Fein.

“Karen and Martina have now told me it is their intention to step away from the Assembly before the beginning of the new term, which starts on September 13th. 

“They will continue to play a leading role in the development of the party nationally and at regional level in theNorth West. 

“Martina Anderson will be taking on a new international role for the party in Europe promoting the case for Irish unity.  

“Martina will draw on her vast experience as a former Executive minister, and MEP, where she helped lead the fight against Brexit to ensure that the all-island economy and Good Friday Agreement would be protected and there would be no hardening of the border. 

“Karen Mullan, who has a long track record in community development, in education and health as well as years of experience as an elected representative, will be taking on a new regional role in the North West strengthening cross-border co-ordination between the party’s TDs, MLAs, MPs and council groups.

“I thank them, and their families who have supported them as public repre- sentatives, for their hard work and commitment to the people of Derry and the North West as we all work collectively to rebuild the party and advance the cause of Irish unity in the city.” 

The Sinn Fein leader said procedures to select replacements for the two Foyle MLAs will begin this week. 

“I will be in Derry this Thursday 26th August for a series of engagements and that night nominations will open to select candidates to represent the Foyle constituency. 

“Nominations will remain open until 5th September and a selection convention will be held in Derry on 8th September in time for those selected to take their seats in the Assembly on September 13th at the beginning of the new sitting.

“This is an exciting and historic opportunity for republicans to come forward and help drive the process of reorganisation and change in Derry and across Ireland as Sinn Féin is on the cusp of leading government, north and south, and of achieving a referendum on Irish Unity.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media