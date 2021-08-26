Derry death notices - Thursday, August 26, 2021

DONNELLY, Thomas, 24th August 2021, beloved and devoted husband of Josie, 18 Northland Avenue, formerly of Sloan's Terrace and High Park, loving father of Bernadette, Lorraine and Brian, father-in-law of George, Thomas & Ciarán, much loved grandfather of Laura, Karen, Ciara & Niamh and great-grandfather of Cait, Caragh, Aideen, Aoife, Abbie and Ria and dear brother of Raymond, Bridie and reunited now with all his late brothers and sisters. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sadly, due to the Covid pandemic, the house is strictly private for family and very close friends only please. Tommy's family welcome everyone to join them in celebrating his life at his Requiem mass. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LOWRY, Brendan, 23rd August 2021 Peacefully at his home. Dearly Loved son of the late Hugh and Elizabeth. Loving Brother of Hugh and Margaret and dear Brother-in-law of Moira. Funeral service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Friday 27th at 12noon followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. All Enquired to Adair and Neely 02871311321 Deeply regretted by his loving family circle

AIKEN, Mary Irene (Nee Brown) 24th August 2021 Peacefully at Clonlee Private Nursing Home, formerly of Coshquin House, Londonderry. Dearly Beloved Wife of the late George Stewart Aiken. Much Loved Mother of Drew and Diana. Dear Mother-in-law of Yvonne and Mark. Devoted Grandmother of Julie, Alistair, David and Jennifer and a great-grandmother to Clara and Sophia. A funeral service will take place in her son Drew’s Home, 250 Drumcroone Road, Coleraine, on Monday 30th August at 11am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery, Londonderry. Current Covid restrictions apply. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Very Deeply Regretted by the Entire Family circle.

BROWNE, (née McGonagle), 24th. August 2021, peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home, Annie, beloved wife of the late Barney, loving mother of May, Kathleen, Margaret, John, James, Brian, Michael, Raymond, Paul, Kevin and Adrian, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her home 3 Benevenagh Gardens on Thursday the 26th. Inst. at 10:50 a.m. to St Mary's Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 11 :30 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

BARRAS, (née Saunders), 23rd. August 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Eileen, beloved wife of Edward, loving mother of Aaron and Aisling Dillon, dear mother-in-law of Catriona and Paul, devoted grandmother of Ciaran, Carla Ryan, Gemma, Patrick and Jack and great-grandmother, beloved daughter of the late Danny and Mary Saunders, (formerly of Inishowen Gardens). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for close family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McKENNA, nee McGlade (Maghera), 24th August 2021. Nan R.I.P. 134 Tirkane Road beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of Eddie and the late Jimmy, Annie, Dan, John and Bridget. Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th August in Church of St. Patrick Glen at 11.00am via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul, deeply regretted by her brother, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

HARTOP, Kevin, 23rd August 2021, beloved husband of Donna, 6 Ardlough Road, loving father of Kevin, Paul and Maria, father-in-law of Caroline, Ciara and Billy, much loved grandfather of Caomhan, Padraig and Naoise and dear brother of Brendan, Colette, Brian, Paula, Neil and Glenn. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 11.30 for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kevin’s mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.