Derry death notices - Wednesday, August 25, 2021

BROWNE, (née McGonagle), 24th. August 2021, peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home, Annie, beloved wife of the late Barney, loving mother of May, Kathleen, Margaret, John, James, Brian, Michael, Raymond, Paul, Kevin and Adrian, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her home 3 Benevenagh Gardens on Thursday the 26th. Inst. at 10:50 a.m. to St Mary's Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 11 :30 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

BARRAS, (née Saunders), 23rd. August 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Eileen, beloved wife of Edward, loving mother of Aaron and Aisling Dillon, dear mother-in-law of Catriona and Paul, devoted grandmother of Ciaran, Carla Ryan, Gemma, Patrick and Jack and great-grandmother, beloved daughter of the late Danny and Mary Saunders, (formerly of Inishowen Gardens). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for close family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McKENNA, nee McGlade (Maghera), 24th August 2021. Nan R.I.P. 134 Tirkane Road beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of Eddie and the late Jimmy, Annie, Dan, John and Bridget. Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th August in Church of St. Patrick Glen at 11.00am via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul, deeply regretted by her brother, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

HARTOP, Kevin, 23rd August 2021, beloved husband of Donna, 6 Ardlough Road, loving father of Kevin, Paul and Maria, father-in-law of Caroline, Ciara and Billy, much loved grandfather of Caomhan, Padraig and Naoise and dear brother of Brendan, Colette, Brian, Paula, Neil and Glenn. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 11.30 for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kevin’s mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DEEHAN, Leona, 18th August 2021, formerly of Hampstead Park and USA, loving mother of Shelene, Brandon, Michelle and Caitlin, mother-in-law of Chris Gecan, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Maria, Shaunna, Fiona, Catrina, Danny and the late Brendan and Deirdre. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road Eglinton on Tuesday evening from 7 – 9pm. Her remains will be removed from there on Wednesday at 4 pm to St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

O’NEILL, nee Mullan (Bellaghy) 23rd August 2021. Susan R.I.P. formerly Springfield Park, beloved wife of the late John Joseph and loving mother of John, Liam, Chris and Mary O’Kane, daughter of the late William and Catherine Mullan and sister of the late Paddy, Tommy, Billy, John, Cassie, Liz and Mary. Removal from her son John’s home 80 Deerpark Road on Tuesday 24th at arriving Church of St. Mary Bellaghy at 3.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 25th at 10.00am via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

LOWRY, Brendan 23rd August 2021 Peacefully at his home. Dearly Loved son of the late Hugh and Elizabeth. Loving Brother of Hugh and Moira. Funeral service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Friday 27th at 12noon followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. All Enquired to Adair and Neely 02871311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

SHARKEY (née Brown), 22nd August 2021, BRÓNAGH, much loved wife of Gerry, a loving mother of Gregory, Louise and the late Jeremy, devoted grandmother of Matthew, Elena and Reámann and a dear and loving sister of Noel, Mary, Hugo, Joan, John and the late Joe. Funeral leaving her home, 78A Templegrove, on Wednesday the 25th August at 10:20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for family and friends only. Strictly family time only please between 9:00pm to 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sail On Silver Girl Into The Arms Of Jesus My Saviour.