Derry death notices - Saturday, August 21, 2021

DUFFY, Richard Thomas (Tommy), 17th August 2021 beloved husband of Elizabeth, 4 Moore Walk, Bishop Street, loving father of Simon, Zoe, Matthew, Richard, Connor and PJ Thomas and Dorothy, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and dear brother of Liam, Paul, Rosie and Tracy. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.25 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunket’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'HARA (née Donaghey), Mary Patricia (Pat), 16th August 2021 R.I.P. loving mother of Caoimhe, Mary and Lauren, much loved grandmother of Jenny, Faye and Luke, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Myra Donaghey and dear sister of Marie, Philomena, Christine, Martin, Seamus, Gregory and the late John. Funeral from the O’Hara family home, 2 Carlin Terrace on Saturday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House restricted to family and close friends only due to coronavirus regulations. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her

GAMBLE – 20th August 2021, suddenly at hospital, David, Somerset Park, Coleraine, and late of Londonderry, much loved father of Christopher, step-father of David and brother of Irene, Laurence and the late Jack and Catherine. Funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to N.I. Children’s Hospice, c/o Ms. Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF.

MULLAN, William, August 20th 2021, passed away peacefully at his own home, 12 Glenmore Gardens, Limavady.

Much loved husband of Angela, loving father of Wilma and Beverly, devoted grandfather and Great grandfather of Charlene, Lucy, Richard, Laura, Rachael, Chloe. Davida, Ross, Sophie and Brett, also Isaac, Ivy, Jacob and Evie.

Also a dear brother. House private. Funeral service will leave his late home on Monday at 1.30pm for graveside service in Enagh Cemetery at 2pm. (Please practice social distancing.) Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21Aghanloo ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road. Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

PASSMORE (nee Friel) (2 Ballyaghran Park, Portstewart and formerly 12 Woodvale Avenue, Omagh) 19th August 2021 (peacefully at home) Christina RIP, beloved wife of the late Peter and much loved mother of Peter, John, Mary, Dolores, Joseph and her infant twins Ann and Gerard; loving daughter of the late Hugh and Mary and dear sister of Claire and the late Patrick, Nancy and Jimmy. Her remains will leave her late residence on Monday 23rd August at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Portstewart, burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Church Cemetery, Killyclogher. NB: Sadly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Christina’s wake and funeral will be limited to family and friends only. Christina’s Requiem Mass can be viewed via the church webcam by clicking on the link below. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, sister in law, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

ALLISON – 19th August 2021 (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, HUGH ROBB (ROY) formerly of Coleraine Road, Garvagh, dearly loved husband of the late Carrie, loving father of David and father-in-law of Janet. Much loved grandfather of Claire & Julie and their husbands Paul & George and great grandfather of Nora. Service of thanksgiving at Main Street Presbyterian Church, Garvagh on Monday 23rd August at 2pm (adhering to Covid restrictions). House Strictly Private. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support (cheques made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support) c/o Clyde Funeral Directors, 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’

MULLAN, Liam, 18th August 2021 beloved husband of Margaret, 4B Steelstown Road, loving father of Leona, Denise, Liam and Joanne, much loved grandfather of Jack, Leah, Seán, Laura, Daniel and Christian, great-grandfather of Fionn, Emma and Conor and dear brother of Moya, Cathal, Deirdre and Don. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 11.40 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Faughanvale. Liam's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MOORE (née McWilliams), Annie. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annie Moore Née McWilliams suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 19th of August 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 20 Saint Columbas Walk, Greysteel, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Phonsie and loving sister of Philomena McColgan, Angela Barr, Leo McWilliams and Gabrielle McVey and the late Margaret, Isobel, Dympna, Paddy Joe and infant Michael Daniel R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home , viewing from 6pm to 8pm on Friday 20th of August. Funeral from there on Saturday 21st of August leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher. Requiem mass can be viewed via https://www.banagherparish.com/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

CALDWELL (nee Boyd) (115 Lyttlesdale, Garvagh) 19th August 2021 (peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family) Mabel, loving wife of the late Bob, much loved mother of Isobel, Esther, David William, Roberta, Alec, Ann and the late Nigel and loving sister of Samuel, Jean, Margaret, Esther, Ringland, Nigel and the late William and David. Her remains will leave her late residence at 1.30pm on Saturday 21st August for a 2pm Funeral Service in St Paul’s Church of Ireland, Main Street, Garvagh , burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Mabel’s wake and funeral will be limited to social distancing within both the house and the church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

BRADLEY – August 18, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in his 96th year, Albert, 70 Hospital Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved husband of Lily, much loved father of Mervyn and Noel, dear father-in-law of Patricia and Catherine, dearly loved Grandfather of Amy, Katie, William, Adam and Ellis, loving great-grandfather of Cole and dearest brother of the late Jim, Willie, Gretta and Dorothy. House strictly private due to current Government guidelines. Funeral from his home, Saturday, August 21 at 1:30pm for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Wife, Children and the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”