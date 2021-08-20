First anniversary notice - Eamon Duffy

DUFFY
Eamon
1st Anniversary
In loving memory of my dearest husband Eamon who died on 20th August 2020
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us day by day
Unseen, unheard but always near
Still loved, still missed and very dear
Loved and greatly missed by your loving wife Mary and all the McDuffys and McDaid families
Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 21st August, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road at 11am
