Derry death notices - Monday, August 9, 2021

McCAUL, Gerard, 8th August 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Husband of Breidge and Loving Father of Fergal, Aine, Liam, Séan, Breidge, Geraldine, Roisin and Fionnuala. Dear Father in law of Jennifer, Richard, Lisa, Aileen, Colin, Darren and Ben. Dear Brother of Noel, Edmund, Alphonsus, Martin and the late May, Michael, Pat, Sean and Pierce. A Loving and adored Grandfather. Funeral from his home 39 Lisnarea Avenue, Derry on Tuesday 10th August at 10:30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Reposing at his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Church Cemetery, Iskaheen, Muff, Co. Donegal. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

MURRAY, Niall. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Niall Murray peacefully in The Ulster Hospital on the 7th of August 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 29 Lackagh Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving son of Brona and John. Beloved partner of Sinead and devoted daddy to Olivia and Enya. Loving brother of Sean and Sarah and brother in law of Ronan. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 12.30pm Monday 9th of August to repose at his at his late residence, funeral from there on Wednesday 11th of August leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Air Ambulance N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by his loving mother, father, partner, daughters, sister, brother, brother in law, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

HAWTHORNE, John, 7th August 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Mullagh House Roe Mill Road, Limavady. Beloved son of the late Samuel and Betty, loving brother of Reg, Esme, Ronnie, and Alastair, brother-in-law of Margaret, Fred, Helen, and Liz. Dear cousin of David, his wife Irene and family Diane, and Gillian. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions house private please. John’s funeral will leave from his cousin David McCurry’s home 40 Foyle Avenue, Greysteel on Tuesday 10th at 1.20pm for service at 2pm in Enagh Cemetery Scroggy Road, Limavady. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to WHSCT (ward 4) Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, L’Derry BT47 6SB. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 The Lord is my Shepherd.

MOFFITT, 7th August 2021, peacefully at his home, 196 Glenowen, TERRY, beloved husband of Colette, loving father of Tracy and Terence, devoted grandfather of Nicole and Clodagh, father-in-law of Brian, dear and loving brother of Mary and the late Hugh and Anthony, and dear son of the late Charles and Mae (late of Chamberlain Street). Funeral leaving his home on Monday the 9th of August at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. St. Anthony pray for him.

CARLIN, Father Neal, 6th August 2021 at Buncrana Community Hospital, cherished leader of the Columba Community, beloved son of the late May and Neal, much loved brother of Joe, James, Angela, Dessie, Aidan, Dermot, Brendan, Christine and the late Una. Deeply missed by the wider family circle, his many friends and members of the Community he founded. Fr Neal’s remains will be reposing in the Oratory at St Anthony’s Retreat Centre from Saturday at 4 pm. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am in St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family and Columba Community time between 10 pm and 10 am. Please adhere to government guidelines for Coronavirus. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Columba House, 11 Queen Street, Derry, BT48 7EG. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Columba intercede for him.

ANDERSON (née McLaughlin, Moyse), Jean, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jean Anderson Née McLaughlin (Moyse), peacefully at home on 7th of August 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 12 Springhill Park, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Joe R.I.P. Loving mother of Helen, Brian and Joanne. Dear sister of Margaret, Joe, Irene, Geraldine, Patsy and the late infant Margaret (her twin sister), Dan, Billy, Brian and May R.I.P. Fond mother in law of Ivan and Sharon. Much loved Grandmother of Leanne, Laura, Liam, Annie and Owen. A dear Great Grandmother, Sister in law and Aunt. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is for family and close friends. Funeral will take place on Monday 9th of August leaving her late residence at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

SPEIRS (née Fleming) - August 7th 2021 (peacefully) at the Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, Noelle Henrietta (in her 92nd year), dearly beloved Wife of the late Bobbie, formerly of 9 Beagh Terrace, Maghera, much loved Mother of Carol, Ronnie, Raymond, Ivor, Joy, Stephen, Wendy and the late Ann, Iris, Derek and Irwin, a loving Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, beloved Daughter of the late Harry and Annie and dearest Sister of Christy and the late Caroline, Sheila, Henry, Reynold, Willis, Donald and Joseph. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Monday evening, August 9th, from 7:00 - 8:30pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Noelle's life will take place in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 10th at 2:00pm, followed by burial in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Churchyard at 3:15pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Forever loved and sadly missed".

WATT (née Young) - August 7th 2021 (peacefully) at The Causeway Hospital, Molly, 25 Toberdoney Fold, Kilrea and formerly 34 Alexander Park, Upperlands, beloved Wife of the late Hugh, dear Mother of George, Darren, Sabrina and James, loving Mother-in-Law of Denise, Joanne, Richard and Karen, devoted Grandmother of Kendra, Paul, Kyle, Aiden, Leah, Erin, Billy, Emma and Kimberly, much loved Daughter of the late Kathleen and a dear Sister. Funeral from her Son James' home, 3 Ballymulligan Road, Magherafelt, on Monday, August 9th at 11:15am to St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard for service and burial at 12 noon. Covid restrictions apply. Flowers or donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts".

LAYDEN Margaret (née Bradley) August 6th 2021, 11 Sixtowns Road, Draperstown, RIP peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John, devoted mother of Mary (Diamond), Eugene, Dermot, Patricia, Caroline (Laverty) and Fergus. Cherished grandmother to Emma, Ciara, Aaron, Aoife, Andrea, Sebastian, Andreas and Conleth. Much loved sister of Bernadette Regan and the late Francis, Maureen Coyle and Pat. Dear mother-in-law of Sean (Mary), Bettina (Dermot) and Paul (Caroline). Sadly, due to current restrictions, Margaret’s wake and funeral will be strictly private, family only. Margaret’s remains will leave Murray’s Funeral Home at 10:45am on Monday 9th August to arrive at Holy Rosary Church for 11:00am mass. Burial will be immediately afterwards in St. Columba’s Church, Straw. Strict social distancing protocols will be in place.

Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family circle. Requiem mass will be streamed live via the Parish of Ballinascreen webcam. St. Padre Pio pray for her.

McKINNEY - 6th August 2021 at her residence, 92 Beechwood Avenue, Derry, Ita, Beloved wife of the late Gerry, much loved mother of Kevin, Aileen Devine, Regina McLaughlin, Tracy McConnell, Martine Harkin, Fred, Mairead McLoughlin and the late Gerry and dear sister of Angela McCann. Removal from her residence Monday morning 7th August at 8.30am going to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 9.00am. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Graveyard, Iskaheen. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, her extended family and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN (née Hegarty), Mandy Mary, August, 6, 2021 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice much loved wife of Jonathan, loving mother of Shannon, Christopher, Mark and Antony, a dear sister and aunt. Funeral leaving D & R Hay, & Sons Funeral Home 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Monday 9th August, at 10.30am followed by Requiem Mass at 11.00am in Long Tower Church, burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director above address. Viewing on Sunday from 2.00pm till 4.00pm also evening from 6.00pm till 8.00pm Resting where no shadows fall.

McLAUGHLIN, Violet, August 6th 2021, passed away peacefully at Foyle Hospice, 16 Edenmore Park, Limavady.

Much loved daughter of the late Alec and Sarah, also a loving sister and Aunt. Funeral leaving Browns Funeral home on Monday at 1.30pm for graveside service in Balteagh Presbyterian Church at 2pm. (Funeral numbers will be restricted to practice social distancing) Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Causeway Coast Dog Rescue and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

GRAHAM (nee Hughes) – 6th August 2021, peacefully at home 9 Heathmount, Portstewart, Margaret Rebecca R.I.P.

Dearly loved mother of Sean and Jacqueline, mother-in-law of Joe, loving grandmother of Paula, Nicola, Aislinn, Conor, Kyle and Ross, great-grandmother of Seamus, Fionn, Conor, Liam and Ciara and dear sister of Claire, Frank, Sean, Brian, Martin and the late Mary and Richard. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered.