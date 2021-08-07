Widow of Bloody Sunday victim passes away at her home in Derry

Gerry McKinney was killed on Bloody Sunday.
The widow of one of the men killed on Bloody Sunday has died.
Ita McKinney, whose husband Gerry was one of 14 people shot dead by British paratroopers during a civil rights demonstration in January 1972, died at her Beechwood Avenue home yesterday.
The mother-of-eight will be buried on Monday following Requiem Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral at 9am.
At the time of Bloody Sunday, Mrs McKinney was pregnant with her youngest child, who was called Gerry in honour of his father.
Tragically, Gerry died in a road accident around 20 years ago.
Mrs McKinney is survived by her children Kevin, Aileen Devine, Regina McLaughlin, Tracy McConnell, Martine Harkin, Fred, Mairead McLoughlin and her sister Angela McCann.
