Derry man admits burgling pound shop for compost and car air fresheners

A Derry man has admitted burgling a pound shop in the city to steal compost and air fresheners.

Darren Robert Canning, 38, whose address of was given as Glenabbey Drive, appeared in court by way of video link from Maghaberry prison.

He has 18 cases pending before the court.

Charges range from motoring and drug offences to theft and criminal damage.

On Thursday he entered guilty pleas in relation to a number of cases.

Canning was charged with burgling Poundland on Waterloo Street where he is alleged to have stolen 12 bags of compost and 25 car air fresheners.

He is further charged with stealing two bottles of perfume from Gordon’s Chemist and possession of Class C drug Xanax on the same date.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of Class C drugs Zopiclone and diazepam on June 29, possession of the same drugs plus Class B drug cannabis on July 2, and driving when unfit through drink or drugs and without a license on February 2, 2021.

The 38-year-old will be produced for sentencing on August 13.