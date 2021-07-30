Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Derry man who ‘loves driving’ is disqualified after filming police pursuit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry man who told police he ‘loves to drive’ has been disqualified for 12 months after committing a series of motoring offences.

Robert Payne, 27, whose address was given as John Street, admitted failing to stop for police, two counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance, two counts of having no driving license and driving without due care and attention.

The offences took place on March 9 and 13, 2021.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative outlined the facts.

On March 9 after 6pm the defendant was driving a Peugeot on Bridge Street when he was found to have no driving documentation.

He failed to stop for police and his car was seized at a later date.

On March 13 a Seat car failed to stop for An Garda Síochána while heading in the direction of Killea.

A Seat car was spotted at Bridge Street and it was suspected that Payne owned it.

He was subsequently arrested.

A PPS representative said the defendant’s mobile phone was seized which contained evidence of buying the car.

She added that a video also showed the pursuit with the Garda.

During police interview Payne told officers, ‘I love to drive’, the PPS representative said.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had been in custody from March to July and this was his first no insurance offence.

He also pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and didn’t try to evade responsibility.

Mr MacDermott said the defendant has ‘difficulties driving and other difficulties in his life’.

Deputy District Judge O’Hare fined the defendant £750 and disqualified him from driving for a period of 12 months.

