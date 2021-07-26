Jailed for assaulting female in Derry city centre

A Derry man has been imprisoned for assaulting a woman in the city centre during which he caused an injury to the victim’s ear.

Liam Carlin, 32, of Carlisle Road in the city, admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 21 of this year.

The court heard that CCTV operators observed the defendant ‘rolling around’ on the ground with a female in front of the Bank of Ireland building on the Strand Road.

A police officer confirmed that the pair were fighting.

When the PSNI arrived Carlin and the victim were sitting with their backs against a wall and were both ‘clearly intoxicated’.

Police observed blood on the injured party’s white hooded top and noticed a wound behind her ear. She told officers that she caused the injuries to herself and wanted to die.

CCTV operators rewatched the footage which they said clearly shows Carlin punching her ‘several times’ around the head.

The court was told that a number of witnesses confirmed that to be the case.

During police interview the defendant said they had been drinking from early in the afternoon and he couldn’t remember how he got to Strand Road.

Carlin had ‘no recollection’ of hitting the alleged injured party but admitted that it ‘must have happened’ when shown CCTV footage.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley asked the court to give his client full credit for an early guilty plea.

He said it’s quite possible the offence could have been downgraded to a common assault based on the facts.

Mr Quigley added that Carlin and the victim were fighting while both ‘highly intoxicated’.

Carlin and the injured party were described as ‘street drinkers’ who have fought with each other in the past.

The defence solicitor said Carlin has been spending more and more time in custody.

Deputy District Judge McStay said the defendant was refused bail for these matters and he has ‘created this situation by reoffending’.

He sentenced Carlin to four months in prison.