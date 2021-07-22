Derry death notices - Thursday, July 22, 2021

McCOLGAN – 20th July 2021 (peacefully) at hospital, James (Jim), formerly of Inishowen Gardens, Creggan, dear father of Daren, Cathy, Thomas and Neill and granda of Conor and Holly. Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Creggan on Friday at 10.00am followed by interment in Derry City Cemetery (numbers limited due to current government guidelines).

Mass may be viewed online at www.cregganchapel.com Deeply regretted by his family and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

MILLER (née Orr), Catherine, 21st July 2021 peacefully at Edenvale Care Centre, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Noel, formerly of Lincoln Courts, Waterside, loving mother of Jim and the late Jacqueline, much loved grandmother of Shannon, Jamie and Gavin and a cherished great-grandmother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home on Thursday between 7 – 9 pm. Catherine’s funeral service will take place in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Friday at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin cemetery. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, wish wished, to St Columb’s Cathedral C/o Mrs Linda McGonigle, Secretary, 17 London Street, Londonderry, BT48 6RQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

CAHOON - July 21st 2021 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, Nathaniel (Nat, in his 94th year), dearly beloved Husband of the late Mabel, 73 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, beloved Brother of the late Lizzie, Tommy, Joe, Jean, Billy, Madge, Martha, Ella and Mabel and a much loved Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family and Friends welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home on Friday evening (July 23rd) from 7.30pm - 9.00pm. Funeral service in St. John's Parish Church on Saturday, July 24th at 12.30pm, (numbers are limited), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballybriest Flower of the Heather Flute Band, Royal British Legion and The Salvation Army, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

TAYLOR, 19th. July 2021, suddenly at his home 19 Glenview Avenue, JAMES , beloved husband of the late Anna Celine, loving father of Desmond, dear father-in-law of Annette, devoted grandfather of John and his wife Orlaith. Funeral leaving his son Desmond’s home 111 Hatmore Park on Friday the 23rd. Inst. at 10:20 a.m. to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for requiem mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

ORR (RUTHERFORD), Jo, 20th July 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Jonathan, Keith and James, dear mother in law of Dawn and Heather and a devoted grandmother of Leanne and Jenny. Funeral leaving her son Keith's home 46 The Beeches, Drumahoe at 2.30pm on Friday 23rd July 2021 for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Macmillan Nurses c/o The Sperrin Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

BEADSWORTH, Grazyna, 21st July 2021, peacefully at home, 111 Canterbury Park. Beloved wife of the late Norman and loving mother of Susan, Katrina, Norma, Violet and Lorna. A private funeral will take place on Sunday 25th July 2021.

McWILLIAMS (Moneyneena) 21st July 2021, Colm R.I.P. 8 Gortinari beloved husband of Marie and loving father of Anne Marie (O’Kane), Gregory, Donna and Amanda, son of the late John and Nellie McWilliams and dear brother of Mary, Rose, John, Pat, James, Tony, Eugene and the late Michael. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, son in law Oliver, grandchildren Michaela, Eunan, Ruairí, Órán, great grandson Mícheál, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

Thompson EATON CBE TD JP, James (Jimmy), Died peacefully in Limavady after a short illness on 14th July 2021 aged 93. Beloved Husband to Lucy and father to Sue and Richard. Funeral Private due to COVID restrictions. Any donations in lieu of flowers to SSAFA Londonderry.

BUTLER (née Lynch), Rosetta. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rosetta Butler née Lynch, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, on the 19th of July 2021. Formerly of 19 Glenbrook Terrace and late of 24 Glendale Rd. May she rest in peace. Beloved mother of Glen. Devoted daughter of the late Celine Lynch. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Rosetta's remains will be reposing at her late residence from this evening, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 22nd July at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. House strictly private from 9pm to 10am. Rosetta's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/steelstown St. Martin Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

BUTCHER, Declan, 18th July 2021. R.I.P. Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Father of Alfie and Lilly Mai, loving son of Bronnagh and Sidney, a much loved brother of Conor, Shaunogh, Pearse, Emmett, Fiedhlim, Shea, Tiernan, Bronnagh Hannah, and the late Scarlette, R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from his parents home: 26 Drummond Manor, Limavady on Thursday 22nd at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St Mary’s Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Northlands Centre, Shepherds Way, Dungiven Road, Derry, BT47 5GW Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GRANGE – (nee Thompson), 20th July 2021, peacefully, Margaret Helen, 13Newlands Crescent, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert John (Jack), beloved mother of Angela, dear mother-in-law of Dermott and much loved nannie of Mark and wife Livvy, Katherine and partner Michael. Service of thanksgiving in Burnside Presbyterian Church, Portstewart, on Friday at 10.30 a.m., followed by interment in Ballyclare New Cemetery at 1 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Air Ambulance N.I., c/o Ms. Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by all the family.