Police appeal for help in finding a missing 14-year-old Derry boy

Henry McColgan was last seen yesterday.
Police in Derry are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Henry McColgan who is 14 years old. Henry was last seen in the Duddy’s Court area of Londonderry at around 0100hrs on Saturday 17th July. We do not have any details in relation to what Henry is wearing.
"If you know Henry’s whereabouts or have any information which could assist us in finding him, please call 101 and quote CW198-170721. Please note that private messages are not monitored 24/7 so we would ask that you please call us if you have any information."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.