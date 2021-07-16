Suspended sentence for teen who bit ex-partner’s nose

Derry courthouse

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A 19-year-old man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for assaulting his ex-partner on two separate occasions.

Daniel Coyle, of Stoneburn Place in the city, admitted two counts of common assault on February 1 and March 24, 2021.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative told Derry Magistrate’s Court that a 999 call was received on February 1 when it was reported that a man had assaulted his partner in the Currynierin area of the city.

The injured party was located and she told officers that Coyle threw her to the ground causing a cut and swollen lip.

During police interview Coyle said it was a verbal argument and denied a physical altercation.

He didn’t know how the injured party ended up with a cut lip, the PPS representative explained.

According to the public prosecutor, the same victim’s mother rang police on March 24 saying Coyle assaulted her daughter after accusing her of flirting with other males.

A PPS representative said the 19-year-old threw his girlfriend to the floor and ‘bit her nose’.

Males present at the time were not willing to provide a statement.

Coyle again denied that any altercation took place.

The court was told that the defendant had no previous criminal record at all.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the defendant and his ex-partner are young people who fell out every time alcohol was taken and often ‘fought like cat and dog’.

He explained that in the past his client has made counter allegations that were never proceeded with.

Mr Quigley described Coyle as a ‘vulnerable adult’ who attended a ‘special school’ and as such has ‘intellectual difficulties’.

Ten days spent in custody would be a ‘fairly sobering’ experience for the 19-year-old who has never been in that environment before, he added.

Deputy District Judge McCourt gave the defendant a three month prison sentence suspended for two years. 

Coyle was advised that if he stays out of trouble in that time he will not serve any custodial sentence but if he’s back before the court in the next two years for any further offences the term can be activated on top of any new sentence.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie