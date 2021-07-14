House of Commons Speaker says Eastwood ‘broke no rules’ by naming Soldier F

House of Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, has today said that Foyle MP Colum Eastwood 'broke no rules' when naming Soldier F under parliamentary privilege.

Making a short statement today, Mr Hoyle encouraged MPs to exercise caution when referring to anyone involved in legal proceedings and said it is a ‘grave step’ to use privilege to breach a court order.

When members don’t comply with a court order they must demonstrate that it was done so in the public interest. Mr Hoyle said it is for others to decide if it was done in the public interest.

The Speaker added that Mr Eastwood ‘broke no rules’ of the order because the statement was made while the Armed Forces Bill was being discussed and the sub judice rule does not apply when legislation is in question.

A number of family members of those killed on Bloody Sunday welcomed the naming of soldier F at Westminster yesterday.

However, unionist politicians described as ‘reckless’ the intervention by Mr Eastwood.

Under the terms of an anonymity court, the identity of Soldier F, who is accused of murdering two people on Bloody Sunday in Derry and the attempted murder of a several other people on that day, is not allowed to be made public.

But, Mr Eastwood named him during a debate on the Armed Forces Bill in the House of Commons.

He did so under parliamentary privilege which is a legal immunity enjoyed by MPs.

It means that they are granted protection against civil or criminal liability for statements made in the course of their legislative duties.

In the days leading up to his comments, posters were displayed around Derry naming soldier F.

It followed an announcement from the PPS that charges would be dropped against two British soldiers accused of murder and attempted murder in 1972.

The PSNI subsequently removed the flyers but soldier F’s name was also shared widely on social media.

On Tuesday, the Foyle MP said: “Almost 50 years ago, 14 unarmed civil rights marchers were murdered on the streets of Derry by the Parachute Regiment.

“Five of those victims were shot by (named) otherwise known as soldier F.

“For fifty years he’s been granted anonymity, now the government want to give him an amnesty.”

He added that ‘none of the perpetrators involved in murder during our Troubles’ should be granted an amnesty.

Reacting to those comments, John Kelly, whose 17-year-old brother, Michael, was shot dead on Bloody Sunday said: “Delighted that Colum Eastwood revealed soldier F's identity in parliament today.

“Thumbs up to Colum for relieving the frustration of the Families who have known F's name and face for years.

“Soon it will be time to name the other shooters. The truth will always show its face.”

However, local councillor and former British soldier, UUP Alderman Ryan McCready accused the Foyle MLA of putting soldier F’s life at risk.

He said: “As the Veterans Champion for Londonderry and Strabane, I am deeply disappointed in Mr Eastwood’s lack of judgement and due regard for both the judicial proceedings and indeed the increased risk to life of Soldier F.

“This was totally unnecessary.

“Mr Eastwood has placed someone’s life at risk for what I can only describe as his own self-promotion to appeal to republicans, and lack of respect for the judicial system.

“He really has let himself down in his capacity as the MP for Foyle.

“Everyone ought to be given a fair trial without prejudice and interference. The rule of law and the judicial system should apply equally to all and so should a pathway for justice.”