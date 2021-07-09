Staff at local restaurant show Labour leader what Derry hospitality is all about

Staff at local restaurant show Labour leader what Derry hospitality is all about

Staff from the Walled City Brewery pictured with Labour leader Keir Starmer during a visit to Derry.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Staff at the Walled City Brewery welcomed Keir Starmer to their restaurant for a bite to eat during his first trip to NI as Labour leader.  

On the two-day visit Mr Starmer spent time in a Belfast pub where he watched England's victory over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

He has met politicians, senior police officers, Troubles victims and students.

Sharing a photo on Facebook, a member of staff at the Walled City Brewery said: "Well, it was fair to say our FOH team were rather excited to have a special guest join us for dinner this week!

"Not very often you’ll get our entire FOH team outside for a photo, slap bang in the middle of dinner service… must be a big deal

"We always regard it as a privilege, that of all the excellent restaurants in our wonderful city, you chose us!!

"Thanks for joining us Keir Starmer and colleagues. Maybe we’ll see you again soon."

