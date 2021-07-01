19-year-old man jailed for shouting ‘very nasty things’ at police in Derry

A Derry judge has handed a 19-year-old man a three-month prison sentence and warned him that more jail time will follow if he commits any further offences.

Michael Mynes, whose address was given as Spencer Road in the city, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour for an incident that took place on June 9, 2021.

Police were on mobile patrol in the Guildhall area on the date in question when a male ‘gave the finger’ and started shouting at them, a Public Prosecution Service representative said.

Officers stopped when the defendant shouted ‘f*** off you black b***ards’.

When asked to moderate his behaviour in front of members of the public the defendant proceeded to shout ‘orange ‘b***ards’.

Again, the PPS representative said, Mynes was asked to calm down but he refused.

He then offered to fight police officers and threatened to ‘bite the nose off them’.

Further insults were directed at police before he was arrested.

Defence barrister Seamus Lannon said his client’s record does him any favours as he has been before the courts in Newry on a number of occasions.

The resident judge in Newry exercised ‘great patience’, he said, and Mynes moved to Derry in an effort to make a fresh start.

Defence counsel said ‘things were going well’ but the defendant ‘let himself down on this occasion’.

He described Mynes as a young person with difficulties who didn’t take the chance offered to him by police.

Mr Lannon added: “He has been in custody since June 9 which has been a salutary lesson.”

The defence barrister asked for his client to be given a chance to return to supported accommodation where he could prove that he can behave.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the 19-year-old shouted ‘very nasty things’ at police.

“If this is the way he carries on he can find somewhere else to live.

“Because if he comes before me for this type of behaviour he will find himself in Hydebank.

“It won’t be tolerated,” Judge McElholm added.

The judge said a suspended sentence was imposed at the end of May and two weeks later Mynes committed this offence.

The three-month suspended sentence was activated and a further three months was added to run concurrently.

Judge McElholm issued a warning: “Take the opportunity because if you continue it will be one prison sentence after another.

“If he chooses to change there are all sorts of organisations in the city which will assist him.”