Derry drugs accused remanded in custody as reoffending ‘carries a risk of death’

A judge has remanded a Derry man charged with supplying drugs into custody due to a risk of reoffending.

Deputy District Judge McStay said reoffending in this instance ‘carries a risk of death’ because there is a ‘bad batch’ of drugs circulating in the city linked to four deaths.

Dillon Quigley, 26, whose address was given as Clon Dara in the city, appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of Class C drugs diazepam and Xanax with intent to supply on Saturday, June 26.

He is further charged with possessing diazepam with intent to supply on May 27, as well as possessing cannabis on the same date.

In addition, he faces numerous charges related to being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C drugs between December 4, 2020 and May 25, 2021.

Appearing in court via video link, a police officer said Quigley has breached bail on a number of occasions and he didn’t believe any bail conditions would deter him.

He cited a conviction in 2018 for the supply of Class A and B drugs.

The PSNI officer told the court there have been ‘four possible drug overdose deaths’ in Derry over the past month.

One of those individuals was Quigley’s partner, the officer added.

The police officer said messages between the defendant and the deceased indicate that he was involved in supplying her with drugs, ‘albeit long before her death’.

He described drugs that were circulating in Derry at the moment as a ‘particularly bad batch’.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client made full admissions about supplying drugs at a low level.

The PSNI officer disagreed saying partial admissions were made during a previous investigation.

Mr MacDermott said the death of his client’s partner ‘shocked him to the core’.

“Clearly a bad batch of drugs in the city caused the deaths of four people. It is a very, very serious situation.

“He realises it could just as easily have been him,” he added.

The defence solicitor suggested Quigley needs support to address his addiction to alcohol and drugs and asked for bail to be granted with the ‘most stringent conditions’ attached.

Interjecting, the police officer said he appreciated the need for treatment but told the court that when Quigley’s girlfriend died, the defendant went on to commit further alleged drugs offences a matter of days later.

The PSNI officer submitted: “While it might have rocked him, he has continued on.”

He also made reference to another occasion when Quigley was arrested while in possession of boxes of diazepam when he told officers he would ‘stop taking them, not selling them’.

Judge McStay said the defendant’s attitude to drugs ‘certainly has to be dealt with’.

Bail was refused and Quigley remanded in custody due to a risk of reoffending which ‘in this case carries a risk of death’.

The defendant was subsequently given a one month prison sentence for possession of Class B drug cannabis on May 22, 2021.