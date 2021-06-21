Prison sentence for disorderly behaviour and racially abusing police officer in Derry

A man with a ‘plethora of convictions’ has been handed a custodial sentence for fighting in public and directing racial slurs at a police officer who intervened.

Ronan Hamilton, 30, whose address was given as McCrea Park, Clogher, Co. Tyrone, admitted stealing alcohol from Centre in Waterloo Place on June 18, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly behaviour for an incident which took place the day before on Carlisle Road.

Outlining the facts, a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said Hamilton and another man entered Centra on June 18 last year where they stole two bottles of wine.

A shop employee confronted the men on William Street and they handed over one bottle.

The offence was reported to police who, with the help of CCTV, located both men on the Peace Bridge.

They found a half-drunk bottle of wine which was not fit for re-sale.

The incident from June 17, 2020, was ‘aggravated by hostility’, the PPS representative said.

Police attended an unrelated incident on Carlisle Road when they observed one man remove his top before engaging in a fist fight.

Members of the public were ‘aghast’ as they observed the melee at Dacre Terrace.

The public prosecutor added: “A number of racial slurs were directed at a police constable.

“He was called a ‘P**i b***ard’.

Defence solicitor Ronan McCourt accepted his client’s record is ‘very serious’ adding that he has a ‘plethora of convictions’.

Addressing his client’s offending, he said that on both occasions the 30-year-old was highly intoxicated on alcohol and other substances.

He described it as a two-day binge.

Mr McCourt said his client has no defence and wanted the matters to be dealt with in a way that does not interfere with his release date in late August.

The defence solicitor told the court that his client ‘can’t recall the racial slurs’ but doesn’t wish to question the officer’s account.

He added that Hamilton asked for his apologies to be relayed to the PSNI officer.

Deputy District Judge McStay said the offences were committed over the course of two days and since then he has been before the court repeatedly where he received ‘quite significant’ custodial sentences.

Citing ‘racial hostility’ during the disorderly incident, Judge McStay imposed a three-month custodial sentence which won’t affect Hamilton’s release date.